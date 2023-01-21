UW, U of G players helps Team Canada secure gold medal

Players from University of Waterloo and University of Guelph have helped Team Canada secure gold medals at the University Sports World Games.

The teamed faced off against Japan Saturday and won 5-0.

Carly Olivier and Leah Herrfor from the University of Waterloo and Hannah Tait from the University of Guelph were on the ice for Team Canada.

On Friday, Oliver netted the last goal in the final minute against Slovakia to make the score 6-1.

Oliver paid tribute in the Friday game to her friend and fellow hockey player Melisa Kingsley, who died from cancer in 2018, by switching her number from 74 to 23.

"I did reach out to Melisa's mom and I did send her a picture of my jersey and I just told her that this was for Melisa, in honour of her," said Kingsley. "She told me that Melisa would be so proud of me that I made it here."

Oliver adds that the two shared the same hockey dreams and that she's playing for the both of them.