KITCHENER -- A recent high school graduate from New Hamburg has been awarded an $8,000 bursary from the Ontario Minor Hockey Association.

Adam Huras graduated from Waterloo Oxford District Secondary School last year, where he had grades in the high 90s, and spent time in extracurricular activities like hockey, cross-country, track and monthly math contests.

Huras was one of five high school graduates awarded the inaugural Dairy Farmers of Ontario Bursary. The bursary is awarded to students who made a large impact on their schools and communities in past school year.

Huras spent 11 years with the New Hamburg Minor Hockey Association and was named captain in his final season. He also worked as a referee and timekeeper.

“Even when I was not playing hockey, I still wanted to be involved in the game and have a positive impact on other young hockey players in my community,” Huras said in a news release.

Huras said the skills he learned as a referee including problem solving, thinking quickly on his feet and working independently will help him at university.

He now attends the University of Waterloo in the Mechatronics Engineering program.

Applications for the 2021 bursary program will be announced in the coming weeks.