The University of Waterloo’s Rocketry team has already set its sights on next year’s launch after taking home one of the top prizes at an international competition.

The team, made up of 20 engineering students, has been designing and building their own hybrid engine rockets and launching them in a competition against other students for the past two years.

However, due to Canadian regulations, the students can’t actually test their rocket before they head to the United States for the contest.

“We don’t really know that our rocket is fully working until we go down to the competition and try and launch it for the first time,” says team member Jacob Deery.

So the students have designed a special simulation system that allows them to test their rocket without launching it up in the air.

The students are able to fire the engine upside down on a load cell where the system measures the speed and thrust of the rocket and then graphs the data.

Other competitors from the United States were able to test their rockets but heading to the competition in New Mexico on June 23, the Waterloo team had never fired their rocket before.

"You never really know until you're down at the competition so that can be nervewracking," says Deery.

The first two launches of their 15 ft., 140 lb. rocket were unsuccessful but their third and final chance proved to be the winning launch at 13,412 ft.

The rocketry team took home first place in the 10,000 ft. SRAD Hybrid Liquid Energy category, which they had won the previous year as well.

"It's just amazing," says team member Edward Yang. "When you see it actually going up and ... you see it work just the way you anticipated it to, its very rewarding."

Their goal for next year is to reach a height of 30,000 ft., more than double their launch this year.