KITCHENER -- Researchers at the University of Waterloo are hoping their new study can help speed up the identifying process of viruses like COVID-19.

The school announced in a news release on Monday that their method will identify future COVID-19-like viruses in minutes and allow for quicker development and deployment of vaccines and treatments.

“Now that we have this technique, if another virus like COVID-19 was to affect the human population, we will be better prepared,” said Lila Kari, a professor at UW`s computer science school. “In a few hours, or even minutes, we will be able to figure out what the virus is related to and, therefore, how alarmed we should be.”

The machine learning-based, alignment-free approach reportedly needs no knowledge of the organism being assessed to identify and classify with a high degree of accuracy.

Researchers explain that the machine learning algorithm is trained with around 5,300 available genomes from the National Center for Biotechnology Information.

Instead of comparing a particular COVID-19 viral gene to the same gene in another virus, this method extracts characteristics, compresses them into a signature, and compares this to all known existing viruses.

“As recent events have shown, rapid identification of pathogens is of utmost importance,” said Kari. “While we cannot turn back the clock for COVID-19, hopefully having instant identification tools will help determine the potential seriousness of future outbreaks.”

Officials claim their method classified the COVID-19 virus as belonging to the family Coronaviridae, genus Betacoronavirus, with 100 per cent accuracy, and that its genome is closely related to three other bat viruses.