Local students are turning to financially-beneficial relationships to help fund their educations.

According to a report from SeekingArrangement, an online ‘sugar daddy’ dating site, more than 300,000 students in Canada are using the site to pay for their tuition.

“Sugar Baby students in Canada receive an average monthly allowance of $2,925, which is double the amount that could be earned working a part-time job at the national minimum wage,” the company says in the report.

Among schools, the University of Waterloo and the University of Guelph rank in the top 10 in Canada.

At the University of Waterloo, 204 new students signed up for the site in 2018, the third highest number of new signups. That places the school just behind the University of Toronto and York University, which had 362 and 229, respectively.

The University of Guelph, meanwhile, boasts almost 730 students who use the site, which ranks it as the seventh-most in users.

“Students should not be overwhelmed with the thought of drowning in debt upon graduation,” says SeekingArrangement CEO Brandon Wade.

The site was founded in 2006, and says it now has 20 million users around the globe. It offers incentives for people who sign up with university email addresses.