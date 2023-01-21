UW player helps Team Canada secure place in gold medal match
A player from University of Waterloo has helped Team Canada secure its spot in the finals of the University Sports World Games.
Carley Oliver netted the last goal in the final minute of the Friday night match against Slovakia to make the score 6-1.
The team will take on Japan in the gold medal match Saturday afternoon.
Oliver paid tribute in the Friday game to her friend and fellow hockey player Melisa Kingsley, who died from cancer in 2018, by switching her number from 74 to 23.
"I did reach out to Melisa's mom and I did send her a picture of my jersey and I just told her that this was for Melisa, in honour of her," said Kingsley. "She told me that Melisa would be so proud of me that I made it here."
Oliver adds that the two shared the same hockey dreams and that she's playing for the both of them.
