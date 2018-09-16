

CTV Kitchener





Hack the North is Canada’s largest hackathon, lasting for 36 hours.

It began at 11:00 p.m. on Friday and finished on Sunday morning at the University of Waterloo.

Some participants choose to stay up for the duration of the competition.

Coffee is provided by the event, and sponsors provide Redbull.

Ten finalists were chosen to show their projects to judges during closing ceremonies.

The event has been taking place for five years.