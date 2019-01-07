

CTV Kitchener





A University of Waterloo football player has been issued a two-month suspension after testing positive for cannabis.

Lucas Merlin, a fourth-year defensive back, was suspended after failing a urine test.

According to the university, Merlin was honoured as a graduating player in the fall.

The sample was collected Oct. 27, on the last day of the team’s season.

Although cannabis is legal, it’s still banned by the Canadian Centre for Ethics in Sports.

The University of Waterloo says it stands behind the agency’s findings.

“We respect and accept the findings of the CCES and we do follow the World Anti-Doping Agency’s list,” said Roly Webster, the director of athletics and recreation at the University of Waterloo.

The rules state an athlete facing a first violation can seek to have the sentence reduced.