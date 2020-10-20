KITCHENER -- The University of Waterloo will be awarding posthumous degrees to two victims of a the fatal Ukrainian International Airlines plane crash earlier this year.

Students Mansour Esnaashary Esfahani and Marizeh (Mari) Foroutan both died in the crash in January 2020.

UW will also give a degree to undergraduate student Jaya Gupta, who passed away this fall after a cancer diagnosis.

“The sadness at the loss of Mansour, Mari and Jaya has been profound both personally and across our University community,“ said Feridun Hamdullahpur, president and vice-chancellor of UW, in a news release. “As we recognize our graduating students, we felt it important to celebrate the academic and personal contributions of each of these wonderful individuals to honour their memories. The University of Waterloo is most certainly a better place having had them as part of our community.”

The university awarded Gupta with an honorary Bachelor of Applied Science degree in September. She also received her iron ring as a nanotechnology engineering student at a special virtual ceremony.

“Everyone in the Faculty of Engineering was deeply saddened by Jaya’s passing,” Dean of Engineering Mary Wells. “It was an honour to have the opportunity to come together and celebrate her Waterloo Engineering and many other accomplishments. Our hearts are with her family and friends.”

Esfahani has been awarded a Doctor of Philosophy in Civil Engineering. He was studying construction automation and management.

“Mansour was a bright, well-respected young researcher who is greatly missed in our research community,” Wells said. “We are proud to honour his work and his memory with this degree.”

Foroutan was focusing on new algorithms and technologies in remote sensing of climate change. She will be awarded a Doctor of Philosophy in Geography.

“The entire Environment community was devastated at the loss of Mari. Her dedication to improving our world was an inspiration to so many,” said Jean Andrey, dean of the Faculty of Environment. “While we are heartbroken to be without her today, we are grateful for the opportunity to recognize her contributions, both personal and academic.”

Foroutan and Esfahani will be honoured on Oct. 23 during a virtual PhD graduation celebration.

UW said it is also creating memorial awards for the pair killed in the crash.