Utility pole damaged, wires strewn across roadway after crash in North Dumfries

Waterloo regional police say a 62-year-old woman was taken to hospital with minor injuries after she veered off a road just outside Cambridge, and struck a utility pole.

Police said on Wednesday around 5:13 p.m., emergency services responded to the collision on Blair Road between George Street and Fountain Street in North Dumfries Township.

According to police, the pole was severed, and overhanging lines covered lanes in both directions, causing road closures in both directions.

Blair Road was closed for several hours while utility crews repair the damaged lines.

At 9:50 p.m., GrandBridge Energy was not showing any power outages in the immediate area of the crash.