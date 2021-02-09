KITCHENER -- Police in Waterloo are investigating after a car and cement truck collided on Tuesday.

According to a post on social media, the crash happened in the area of Bridgeport Road East and Weber Street North. Emergency crews were on scene by 11:30 a.m.

Police said that a utility pole was damaged because of the crash, prompting officers to close the roads in the area.

It's not clear whether anyone was injured in the crash or to what degree.

Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area while they investigate.