Utility box thefts in Cambridge under investigation

Images released by Waterloo Regional Police Service in connection to utility box thefts in Cambridge. Images released by Waterloo Regional Police Service in connection to utility box thefts in Cambridge.

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Queen Elizabeth II privately celebrates 96th birthday

Queen Elizabeth II is marking her 96th birthday privately on Thursday, retreating to the Sandringham estate in eastern England that has offered the monarch and her late husband, Prince Philip, a refuge from the affairs of state.

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver