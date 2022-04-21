Utility box thefts in Cambridge under investigation
Waterloo regional police are looking into a number of utility box thefts in Cambridge.
Officials say 27 utility boxes have been broken into and had their metal access panels stolen over the past two weeks.
Police received reports of recent thefts on Wednesday in the area of Trico Drive and Mortimer Drive.
They say there's no concern for public safety due to the exposed wires left as a result of these thefts.
Police have released images of people they are looking to speak to in connection to the thefts.
Anyone with information, surveillance video, or dash-cam footage is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Putin orders Russian forces not to storm Ukraine holdout in Mariupol, instead claims victory
Russian President Vladimir Putin tried to claim victory in the strategic port of Mariupol on Thursday, even as he ordered his troops not to storm the last pocket of Ukrainian resistance in the war's iconic battleground.
Freeland, allies walk out of G20 meeting over Russian participation
Canadian officials, including Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, joined allies in staging a walkout of a G20 meeting in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday in protest of Russia's involvement.
Is the new normal too expensive? Inflation creating affordability concerns
With Canada's annual inflation at its highest point in over 30 years, experts say Canadians can anticipate everything from filling up your car to eating at a restaurant with friends to cost more than what it used to, warning that prices will likely not decrease for some time.
Queen Elizabeth II privately celebrates 96th birthday
Queen Elizabeth II is marking her 96th birthday privately on Thursday, retreating to the Sandringham estate in eastern England that has offered the monarch and her late husband, Prince Philip, a refuge from the affairs of state.
Travellers to Canada must still wear masks for two weeks, despite relaxed provincial measures
Despite provinces and territories having lifted most of their pandemic restrictions, including mask mandates, the federal government still requires that incoming travellers to Canada wear a mask for two weeks.
Years of fruitful relations between Disney, Florida at risk
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is asking lawmakers to end Disney's government in a move that jeopardizes the symbiotic relationship between the state and company.
Nova Scotia taxi driver leaves $1.68 million to local hospital in his will
It was no surprise that beloved Antigonish, N.S., taxi driver John MacLellan gave what money he had to the local hospital in his will, family friend Margie Zinck said.
Victoria arson investigation underway after gas poured into home while family of 5 slept
Police and firefighters are investigating after a family of five, including three children, narrowly escaped an arson attack on their Victoria home overnight.
U.S. Justice Department to appeal order voiding travel mask mandate
The U.S. Justice Department is filing an appeal seeking to overturn a judge’s order that voided the federal mask mandate on planes and trains and in travel hubs, officials said.
London
-
Middlesex OPP investigating historical sexual assault
A 70-year-old Dutton man is charged with multiple counts of sexual assault and police believe there may be more victims.
-
Canoe overturns in Lake Huron, one person deceased
One person has died and another is in serious, but stable condition, after a canoe overturned in Lake Huron near Ipperwash beach on Wednesday.
-
Bylaw to shield Londoners from unexpectedly seeing graphic anti-abortion flyers faces pushback
An envelope and warning label may soon be required for any images of a fetus delivered door to-door in London.
Windsor
-
Firefighters put out blaze in east Windsor
Windsor firefighters responded to a blaze on the east side of the city.
-
Rain and warmer temperatures in Windsor-Essex forecast
Environment Canada says Thursday will start off rainy, but temperatures will continue to climb.
-
Opening bidding details might not lower housing prices, realtor says
As the Ontario government prepares new real estate regulations that would allow home sellers to share bidding details on their property, prospective home-buyers are welcoming the idea.
Barrie
-
One person airlifted after two-vehicle crash in Muskoka
One person has been airlifted to hospital after a head-on collision near Rosseau late Wednesday afternoon.
-
Orillia's Soldiers' Memorial Hospital marks centennial celebration of its renaming
Orillia's Soldiers' Memorial Hospital (OSMH) is marking a significant milestone Thursday.
-
Ukrainian family searching for safety arrives in Barrie, Ont. after trek across Europe
A Ukrainian family has found refuge in Barrie, Ont. after months of driving across Europe searching for a safe place to stay.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario man who had identity stolen told to pay $10,000 for loan he didn't take out
A Markham, Ont. man who had his identity stolen said he was shocked he was told he would have to repay a $10,000 loan he didn't take out.
-
Years of fruitful relations between Disney, Florida at risk
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is asking lawmakers to end Disney's government in a move that jeopardizes the symbiotic relationship between the state and company.
-
Freeland, allies walk out of G20 meeting over Russian participation
Canadian officials, including Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, joined allies in staging a walkout of a G20 meeting in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday in protest of Russia's involvement.
Ottawa
-
Empty downtown Ottawa buses could move to the suburbs
The pandemic has changed downtown Ottawa forever, leaving dozens of buildings and buses empty. Now one city councillor wants to move those buses to the suburbs.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Ottawa extends sewer and water line warranty program for five more years
The city of Ottawa will continue to offer warranty coverage for sewer and water lines through a third party, but is making some changes to address concerns from residents and councillors.
-
'Freedom Convoy' leader Tamara Lich appears in court seeking new bail conditions
One of the leaders of the ‘Freedom Convoy’ protest will need to clear a legal hurdle before she can seek changes to her bail conditions.
Toronto
-
Ontario NDP pledges free prescription birth control if elected in June
The Ontario NDP is promising to cover all prescription contraception under OHIP if it is elected to form government in June.
-
Ontario man who had identity stolen told to pay $10,000 for loan he didn't take out
A Markham, Ont. man who had his identity stolen said he was shocked he was told he would have to repay a $10,000 loan he didn't take out.
-
No injuries reported after plane crashes near Buttonville Airport
No injuries were reported after a small plane crashed near Buttonville Municipal Airport in Markham Wednesday evening.
Montreal
-
Montrealer who died in Haiti plane crash lost son in Christmas Ferris wheel accident
A Montrealer is among the five victims of a deadly plane crash in Haiti, according to Quebec Liberal MNA Paule Robitaille.
-
Quebec public health to provide COVID-19 update amid rising hospitalizations, new flu season
For the first time since the Easter long weekend, Quebec's interim National Director of Public Health, Dr. Luc Boileau, is expected to provide an update on the current COVID-19 situation in the province.
-
Brit stuck in Canada due to PR card kerfuffle desperate to see father with terminal illness
Shana Olie says she never thought she'd be stuck in Canada, unable to see her gravely ill father in the U.K. -- not because of the COVID-19 pandemic -- but due to administrative delays at Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia taxi driver leaves $1.68 million to local hospital in his will
It was no surprise that beloved Antigonish, N.S., taxi driver John MacLellan gave what money he had to the local hospital in his will, family friend Margie Zinck said.
-
'Sponge for knowledge': Mattea Roach wins 12th 'Jeopardy!' match
Nova Scotia's Mattea Roach won her 12th consecutive match on 'Jeopardy!' Wednesday night, bringing her total winnings to US$271,282.
-
Federal funding for residential school survivor support program in Sipekne’katik announced
The federal government visited Sipekne’katik First Nation in Nova Scotia Tuesday to announce $326,700 in funding to help residential school survivors at the First Nation with the trauma of their experience.
Winnipeg
-
St. Boniface Hospital emergency room is 'at and over capacity', Doctors Manitoba says
Manitoba's health care system continues to struggle as stressors such as staff shortages and COVID-19 cases strain staff.
-
Manitoba announces second attempt to overhaul the education system
The Manitoba Government outlined broad strokes Wednesday of its second attempt to overhaul the education system.
-
Environment Canada warns of strong winds, heavy rain and snow for southern Manitoba
Environment Canada is warning southern Manitobans about strong winds, and heavy rain and snow coming to the province this weekend.
Calgary
-
Saddle Ridge shooting leaves 1 man dead
One man is dead after a Wednesday night shooting in Saddle Ridge.
-
Calgary man says he's owed $25K in unpaid wages by software company
Kyle Harrington just wants to get paid for the work he did for months last year.
-
Chaos, confusion continues for Sunwing passengers after data security breach
Canadians stranded in sun destinations in the Caribbean, Mexico and Central America due to a data security breach affecting Sunwing Airlines Inc. say the situation on the ground is still one of chaos and confusion.
Edmonton
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Warming trend kicks in
Aside from today's breezy conditions, we're in for a fairly 'quiet' pattern in the Edmonton region and surrounding areas.
-
Alberta house leader Jason Nixon accused of trying to intimidate opponent in chamber
Alberta government house leader Jason Nixon is facing accusations of intimidation following a fiery exchange in the house that saw him lob a swear word toward the Speaker.
-
Deadly McNally attack 'begs the question' if officers should be back in schools: police assoc.
A move to pull uniformed police officers out of Edmonton Public Schools should be reconsidered following the deadly attack on a 16-year-old student, the leader of the police association argues.
Vancouver
-
Bad year for weather, good year for wine? Record-breaking B.C. heat results in 'intensely flavoured fruit'
An especially hot and dry summer presented challenges for B.C.'s grape growers, but conditions made it a good year for taste, despite a smaller harvest.
-
2 gas station robberies under investigation in Abbotsford, police say
Abbotsford police say they're investigating robberies at two local gas stations that happened just days apart.
-
B.C.'s COVID long haulers: Some paying for treatment, all looking for answers
Some British Columbians who were among the first to become infected with a mysterious global virus that didn’t yet have a name are marking two years of lingering symptoms.