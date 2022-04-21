Utility box thefts in Cambridge under investigation

Waterloo regional police are looking into a number of utility box thefts in Cambridge.

Officials say 27 utility boxes have been broken into and had their metal access panels stolen over the past two weeks.

Police received reports of recent thefts on Wednesday in the area of Trico Drive and Mortimer Drive.

They say there's no concern for public safety due to the exposed wires left as a result of these thefts.

Police have released images of people they are looking to speak to in connection to the thefts.

Anyone with information, surveillance video, or dash-cam footage is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.