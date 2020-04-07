KITCHENER -- Public transportation is still running during the COVID-19 pandemic, but there are a number of new measures in place to help ensure that passengers and drivers are safe.

Grand River Transit officials tell CTV News all operators have disinfectant wipes and are allowed to wear a mask on the job.

People are also boarding at the back of the bus to avoid interaction with drivers, and riding is free until the end of May so that people don't need to touch public surfaces.

But even with the new precautions in place, some riders say they don’t feel like they’re able to practice safe physical distancing.

"The buses got a lot busier and that made mainline buses really busy for me and I didn’t feel safe to have that many people on a bus and a pandemic," said Kitchener resident Roxanne Jordans.

GRT authorities say that the seats near to the operator are blocked for physical separation and there’s also on-board and public messaging to maintain physical distancing.

Staff members say a system-wide security system in place to respond to issues and ensure physical distancing.

“The bus driver was trying , but you can only do so much when you’re driving a bus,” said Jordans.

That's prompted her to start using rideshares and taxis instead of the bus.

But United Taxi President Mike Sima says the pandemic has also been tough for his drivers.

"In the last couple of weeks we dropped in revenue more than 70 per cent," he says.

He says it's stressful when picking up passengers because of the lack of distance between the front and the back seat, and not knowing whether or not someone has symptoms.

"People need to go shopping, people need to go to work, so we cannot physically shut down but at the same time we cannot operate at $5.50 an hour and put your life at risk every single day," he says.

Sima says the company's vehicles are cleaned between fares, but the drivers still worry about protecting themselves.

He says drivers have masks but, like everyone else, they're running out.

Sima says they're hoping to qualify for a government benefit to help staff during these difficult financial times.