Used book sale fundraiser returns to Kitchener-Waterloo

A popular book sale organized by a community group is back in Waterloo after a pandemic hiatus.

The Canadian Federation of University Women (CFUW) welcomed a long line of book buyers to First United Church on Friday.

Around 50,000 books were up for sale.

"It's fabulous, it's wonderful, the money all goes to a good cause, it goes to students in the community, and the support we've had from the community is great," said Alison Watson, managing trustee for CFUW. "A lot of our members we met on Zoom during the pandemic, so being able to see old friends is fabulous."

The 56th annual book sale supports scholarships throughout Waterloo region.