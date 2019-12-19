KITCHENER -- After being flagged by U.S. Homeland Security and the Albuquerque Police Department, a 60-year-old Brantford man is now facing child luring charges.

The American groups contacted the Brantford Police which lead to a joint investigation into a case of online luring involving a girl believed to be 14-years-old.

Police said Wednesday that Gerald Alfred Lucas has been charged with luring a person under 16 by means of telecommunication and making sexually explicit material available to a person under 16.

Officers also executed a search warrant at a home on Freeborn Avenue, where they seized several computers and electronic devices that were used to facilitate the offences.

Police say the accused used several social media chat sites with the user name of Canadainman_47 and believe that there may be other victims.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact police.