US$80K worth of alcohol stolen from Guelph business

Guelph -

Two trailers full of alcohol were stolen from a Guelph business over the weekend.

In a news release, the Guelph Police Service said officers were called to the location on Clair Road West just before 8 a.m. Saturday morning.

Staff reportedly “arrived to find both trailers had been detached from their trucks and then hauled away.”

The alcohol in each trailer is valued at US$40,000, for a combined value of US$80,000.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Guelph police or Crime Stoppers.