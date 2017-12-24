

CTV Kitchener





Canadian Blood Services says the holiday season is always a challenging time to ensure that there is enough blood to meet patients’ needs.

“We know that Canadians are busy with travel and activities over the holidays, and we hope that they will make time to save a life and give blood,” said CBS’ chief supply chain officer, Rick Prinzen.

“Canadian patients’ lives depend on it,” he added.

A popup clinic in Baden had a goal of 72 blood donors on Christmas Eve.

“Donating blood isn’t always top of mind but the need for blood is constant,” says CBS’ territory manager, Tara Gutscher.

Gutscher says there are still cancer patients and accidents over the holidays and that blood donations need to be top of mind.

Donating blood takes about an hour.

An hour of time that Murray Kooch has happily given up nearly one hundred times. The 65-year-old started donating blood in the eighties.

“It’s an hour out of your life and if it saves somebody’s life then it’s worth it,” says Kooch.

A person involved in a car accident could need up to 50 blood donors.

A leukemia patent might need up to eight donors a week.

Canadian Blood Services says 35,000 appointments are needed by January 6 to ensure that there is enough blood for patients over the holidays.

With reporting by Tina Yazdani