KITCHENER -- Family and Children's Services (FACS) of the Waterloo Region has put out an urgent plea for foster parents in the area.

In a release, FACS said there are no placements available right now for children over the age of 10.

Family recruitment worker Victor Santiago said the number of pre-teens in care fluctuates, but kids that need care will likely have to go to a home hours away. There are also only just two homes available for siblings.

In August, FACS said there were 70 foster children from Waterloo Region living outside of the area.

Foster parents receive training and support, along with a per diem payment to cover expenses.

Anyone interested in fostering can visit fosteringkids.ca.