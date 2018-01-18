

CTV Kitchener





After two decades an Uptown Waterloo a health food store is closing its doors for good.

Eating Well Organically posted a sign outside the store thanking customers, but saying after a difficult time they are going out of business.

Owner Eillen Grogan says soaring hydro and water rates along with a loss of on-street parking due to LRT tracks have contributed to the decision.

Just last week Grogan said that even though there is a back delivery lane, one of her suppliers was going to label her as undeliverable because drivers could not use it as an access point and can no longer park in front of her store due to the tracks.

The store will close by the end of March.