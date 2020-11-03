KITCHENER -- A community fridge in Uptown Waterloo is moving to a new location.

Sunday will be the fridge's last day at the Zero Waste Bulk grocery store.

The fridge’s mandate is “take what you need, leave what you can.” People are able to take food free of charge.

In a Facebook post, store staff said they've enjoyed hosting the fridge but had a number of logistical issues including a lack of space. It also was only available during store hours.

The new fridge will be located outside and accessible 24 hours a day. An exact location hasn't been released.