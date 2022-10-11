Uptown Waterloo getting self-cleaning public washroom

A self-cleaning, autonomous washroom is on the way to Uptown Waterloo.

The city has announced they are installing a permanent public washroom at the corner of William and King Streets.

Officials cite the need for publicly available washrooms, particularly with the events held around Waterloo Public Town Square, as a need to install the new facility.

A temporary public washroom was installed during the summers of 2021 and 2022 at the Regina Street parking lots.

'The Uptown LOO' permanent washroom will have access to underground infrastructure for power, water and sanitary services.

Features in the proposed unit may include:

Automated cleaning, drying and sanitization after each use

Touchless soap and towel paper dispenser as well as built-in trash can

Barrier free, additional accessibility features (i.e. baby change table, accessible entrance ramp, automatic door)

Drinking water fountain

Anti-graffiti and anti-vandalism features

Heating and cooling

A panic button to summon assistance in an emergency

Alarms that can be seen and heard in case of fire or other emergency

The public is encouraged to offer feedback on the public washroom unit online until Oct. 19.

Construction is expected to begin in winter of next year, with the project being completed in spring.

The city says they hope to open similar public washrooms in the future.