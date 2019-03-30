

CTV Kitchener





With summer on the horizon, and no construction to deal with, the businesses of uptown Waterloo are being celebrated.

Roughly 60 people marched together through the neighbourhood to different establishments for the first annual “Coffee Trail” on Saturday.

“A few of them I haven’t had the chance to visit yet, so it’s great to get introduced,” said patron Graeme Beaton. “We’ll be back for sure.”

“Some I’ve never even heard of, so it’s great to go there and see they’re actual places and go there in the future,” said patron Laura Craddock.

When the LRT was under construction, Abe Erb & Settlement Coffee VP of Operations Mathew Patryluk noticed a dip in foot traffic.

“It was pretty tough for a couple of years,” he said. “Especially in centre ice areas of uptown between Bridgeport and Erb Street.”

Now that the construction is complete and winter is over, Patryluk says more traffic should come to uptown.

Settlement Coffee Roasters was one of the many businesses to take part in the event organized by marketing and communications students from Conestoga College.

“It’s important to support our local businesses,” said student Nicole Jamison. “That’s why we really wanted to focus on this sort of support that goes throughout the community.”

Waterloo native Jamison says it was sad to see some of the businesses close during the construction, but the community support has kept the area active and optimistic about the LRT as well.

The students say they’ve been approached by local businesses in downtown Kitchener and are open to organizing a coffee trail there too.

Saturday’s event also raised $1,625 for Friends of We Care.