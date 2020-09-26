KITCHENER -- There won’t be a fall market in Uptown Waterloo on Sept. 27.

In an email to CTV News, the Uptown Waterloo BIA says the event has been cancelled due to “unforeseen reasons” and is not related to COVID-19.

It was supposed to be the first day of the city’s fall market.

The open-air event started on Willis Way earlier this summer and was so successful that the BIA, local businesses and vendors decided to keep it going through September and October.

However the market has been moved from Willis Way to the parking lot behind Waterloo City Hall.

Visitors can shop from local artisans, and pick up food and other retail items between the hours of 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The next fall market will go ahead as planned on the following Sunday.