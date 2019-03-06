

A significant update is expected Thursday in a murder investigation involving three victims from Six Nations.

CTV has learned that two men appeared in a Brantford courtroom on Wednesday facing a number of murder charges, but it’s unconfirmed if they are in relation to the triple homicide.

According to court records and lawyers, Nicholas Shipman appeared in Brantford to face three counts of second-degree murder.

His co-accused is Thomas Bomberry, who is facing two counts of second-degree murder.

Court records say the alleged murders happened on Oct. 30, 2018. Again, it's unconfirmed that they are in relation to the triple homicide.

On Nov. 4 of that year, the bodies of Melissa Miller, Alan Porter and Michael Jamieson were found in a stolen pickup truck near Oneida First Nation of the Thames.

Later, police revealed that Melissa Miller was pregnant.

“It hurts me that we have to go through this, so please, if there’s anybody out there that knows anything,” Miller’s brother pleaded at an emotional press conference.

More than a week later, the OPP arrested Kristin Bomberry in relation to the case, charging her with three counts of accessory to murder after the fact.

Last month, the families of the victims issued a joint video pleading for someone to come forward.

“We shouldn’t even have to do this,” said Porter’s sister Linda tearfully in the video. “I look at it, if we do this, if it ever happens again, maybe the community will come forward a little faster because the waiting is killing us.”

It’s not known if the victim’s families will be at Thursday’s press conference, and the OPP has been tight-lipped on what the update will be.

It’s being held in conjunction with Six Nations Police.