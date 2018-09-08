

CTV Kitchener





Don’t leave home without an umbrella Sunday!

Many areas, especially those along Lake Erie and Lake Ontario, could get between 20 and 40 millimetres of rain over the next few days.

Environment Canada says it’s expected to begin over the Niagara Peninsula Sunday evening and continue into Monday.

The storm is the last remnant of Tropical Depression Gordon.

A special weather statement has been issued for areas between Windsor and Cornwall, including Brantford and Brant County.

Waterloo Region could get between 5 and 10 millimetres of rain.