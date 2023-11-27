Up to 15 cm of snow possible in Waterloo-Wellington Monday

The first big snowfall of the season is expected to hit the area Monday.

Environment Canada has issued a snow squall watch for Waterloo Region and Wellington County.

The agency says the squalls will start late at night and last through Tuesday before tapering out tomorrow evening.

Roughly 10 to 15 centimetres of snow is expected to accumulate. At times, up to five centimetres of snow per hour could fall.

The agency is warning that, with the strong winds blowing snow around, visibility may be reduced significantly on roadways.

Similar watches are in place for Oxford-Brant and Huron-Perth. Grey-Bruce has been issued a snow squall warning and is expected to get between 20 to 35 centimetres of snow.