Up to 15 cm of snow possible in Waterloo-Wellington by Monday

Waterloo Region, Wellington County, and a handful of other Southern Ontario communities could be in for a good helping of snow this weekend.

Environment Canada issued a weather travel advisory to Waterloo-Wellington Saturday morning.

The agency says 10-15 centimeters of snow is possible for the area by Monday.

Winds up to 60 km/h could also cause reduced visibility with blowing snow, according to officials.

Environment Canada says the weather could change quickly and drastically within a few kilometers.

The prolonged snow is expected to touch down by Saturday evening in Waterloo-Wellington, Huron-Perth, Grey-Bruce, and Oxford-Brant.