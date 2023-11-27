KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Up to 15 cm of snow possible in Waterloo-Wellington

    Southwestern Ontario got its first blast of winter weather Monday.

    Environment Canada said snow squalls were expected to hit late in the day and continue overnight into Tuesday.

    The agency predicted between 10 cm to 15 cm of the white stuff in Waterloo Region and Wellington County.

    They also warned the snowfall may be intense, at times falling up to 5 cm per hour.

    Strong winds, blowing snow and accumulated drifts could also result in reduced visibility for drivers on the roads.

    Snow squall watches are in effect for Waterloo Region, Wellington County, Oxford County, Perth County and Huron County.

    Warnings have been issued for Wingham and North Huron County, Mount Forest, Arthur and Northern Wellington County.

