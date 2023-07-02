Up to 100 mm of rain could fall in parts of southwestern Ont. Sunday
A rainfall warning is in effect for a large swath of southwestern Ontario Sunday with Environment Canada warning some areas could receive 50 mm to 100 mm of precipitation.
The weather alert, issued around noon Sunday, covers the majority of the southernmost part of the province.
Areas in red are under rainfall warnings as of 2 p.m. Sunday, July 2, 2023. Areas in grey are under special weather statements. (Environment Canada)
Localized flooding in low-lying places is possible.
In areas including Stratford, London and Chatham-Kent, the showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected Sunday afternoon and evening.
To the east, in Woodstock, Brantford and Hamilton, Environment Canada forecasts a lull in precipitation this evening, before a second round of heavy rain overnight into the Monday morning.
Meanwhile, to the north in the Region of Waterloo, a less severe special weather statement was issued at 1:20 p.m.
Environment Canada says 30 mm to 50 mm of rain could fall in the area, but in some locations up to 100 mm is possible.
The federal weather agency warns drivers to turn on their lights if rain reduces visibility and maintain a safe following distance.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
CRA issuing one-time grocery rebate payments July 5
The Canada Revenue Agency will be issuing the long-promised 'grocery rebate' payments to eligible Canadians on July 5. The food-inflation focused affordability measure is set to roll out to approximately 11 million low- and modest-income Canadians. Here's how much money those eligible can expect to receive.
10-year-old dead after heavy truck collision on Que. highway, 4 others in critical condition
A 10-year-old girl has died following a major collision on Highway 20, about 70 kilometres southwest of Montreal. She was one of three children and two adults seriously injured. The others remain in critical condition in hospital.
Carstairs, Alta., community comes together following massive tornado
The central Alberta community of Carstairs spent Sunday regrouping after a huge tornado struck part of the town Saturday.
B.C. teen reveals how she survived over 50 hours alone in the wilderness
To the relief of many, 16-year-old Esther Wang walked out of Golden Ears Provincial Park on her own Thursday night, after being missing for around 54 hours. Now, she is sharing her story of survival.
Could climate affect our eyes? Canadian study finds higher temperatures linked with vision impairment
As climate change continues to warm the planet, there may be yet another consequence heading our way: according to a new study, higher temperatures are associated with a higher likelihood of vision impairment.
Ontario tracks spread of tick-borne illnesses; top doctor links it to climate change
Ontario's top doctor expects to see a growing number of cases of three types of tick-borne illness in the province, in addition to Lyme disease — a spread he says is directly linked to climate change.
Smoke will keep pouring into the U.S. as long as fires are burning in Canada. Here’s why they aren’t being put out
As plumes of smoke billow out of Canada’s forests, some may be wondering why many of the fires are being allowed to burn unchecked. Here’s why.
Drivers of many 1998 to 2016 vehicles eligible in $78 million class action settlements
Drivers of certain 1998 to 2016 vehicles are eligible for a piece of $78 million in settlements related to alleged auto parts price-fixing schemes.
'Buck moon': First of 4 supermoons this year will rise tonight, into Monday
The first of four supermoons this year will rise on Monday, appearing slightly larger and brighter in the night sky than normal.
London
Memorial service for Captain David Domagala to be held in Woodstock Tuesday
On Tuesday July 4 at noon, a Royal Canadian Air Force CH-147F Chinook helicopter flypast will commence over the memorial service for Captain David Domagala taking place at Holy Trinity Parish in Woodstock.
With new paint, filters and heater, Glen Cairn Pool now open after three years
London city councillor Hadleigh McAlister was happy to christen the slide at Glen Cairn pool. The pool, which has been closed for three years due to the pandemic and repairs, re-opened this weekend much to the delight of those in the southeast London, Ont. neighbourhood.
London, Ont. man dead after single-vehicle crash
A London, Ont. man has died as the result of a single-vehicle crash on Veterans Memorial Parkway (VMP) on Friday.
Windsor
Daughter of community champion Dave Hunter speaks on father's sudden death at age 48
A well-known champion of Windsor-Essex who was actively involved in charity events, launched a magazine and touched countless lives across the region has died at the age of 48.
Special weather statement, rainfall warning in effect
A special weather statement is in effect for the Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent areas due to the potential for heavy rainfall.
Woman breaks arm during arrest, SIU says no charges against officer
Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has cleared a Windsor police officer after a woman fractured her arm while she was under arrest in March.
Barrie
Missing kayaker found dead near Severn Falls
OPP have located the body of a kayaker who went missing on Sunday morning near Severn Falls.
Man seriously injured in motorcycle crash in Oro-Medonte
One person has been seriously injured after a single-vehicle motorcycle crash in Oro-Medonte on Sunday evening
Canada Day weekend brings tourism dollars to Muskoka despite air quality concerns
While wildfire smoke from the north and Quebec has brought an added air quality concern this Canada Day weekend, tourism operators are still reaping the rewards from out-of-town visitors.
Northern Ontario
Northern Transportation Task Force presents recommendations to province for improve access, services
From the highways to the rail tracks to airports, northern Ontario drivers and passengers expect improved transportation services.
Police investigating a fatal collision involving pedestrians on a northern highway
One person has died following a collision on Highway 581 in Moonbeam, Ont. north of Timmins.
CRA fires 20 employees for improper CERB claims, about 600 under investigation
The Canada Revenue Agency says it has fired 20 employees who received the Canada Emergency Response Benefit during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the number likely to increase as it investigates hundreds of other cases.
Ottawa
Canada Day fireworks a go in Kanata, Beacon Hill Sunday night
Residents in Kanata and Beacon Hill will get their Canada Day fireworks a day late.
Canada Day weekend brings welcome tourism boost to Ottawa
The Canada Day weekend drew tens of thousands of people to the nation's capital. This year saw several restaurants packed and hotel bookings much busier than in previous years.
Cleanup crews follow in the wake of Canada Day celebrations
The citywide cleanup is well underway after the Canada Day festivities in Ottawa.
Toronto
Quadruple Mississauga shooting suspects still at large, 1 victim no longer in critical condition
The search continues for a suspect, or suspects, who police say should be considered 'armed and dangerous' after a shooting in Mississauga left four people injured'
Toronto police identify man killed in daytime Scarborough stabbing
The victim of a deadly daytime stabbing in Scarborough has been identified by police and a suspect has been charged with first-degree murder.
Elderly man in critical condition after house fire in Brampton
An elderly man is in critical condition following a house fire in Brampton on Sunday afternoon.
Montreal
Nearly 200 households in need of shelter after moving day in Quebec: housing agency
Nearly 200 Quebec households have been forced to find temporary shelter after failing to find a new place to live on the province's annual moving day, the provincial housing agency said Saturday.
Two missing after landslide in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, Que.
Two people remain missing after a road collapse Saturday in Rivière-Éternité, a town in Quebec's Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region. The pair were reportedly clearing the road of debris left by the day's thunderstorm when a river surge caused a landslide.
Atlantic
Ferry between N.S., P.E.I. interrupted one day after service resumes
One day after the ferry between Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island resumed, it has been cancelled again.
N.S. man, 42, dies in motor-vehicle crash: RCMP
A 42-year-old man from Scotch Village, N.S., has died following a motor-vehicle crash in Central Grove.
Rain warnings issued for P.E.I., New Brunswick and Nova Scotia: Environment Canada
Environment Canada has issued rainfall warnings for P.E.I., southern New Brunswick and northern Nova Scotia.
Winnipeg
4-year-old recovering after second coyote attack, province bringing in trappers
The province is warning North Kildonan residents to be on alert after a second child was attacked by a coyote in the area in less than a week.
Vacant home destroyed by fire slated for affordable housing
A home with high hopes has gone up in flames.
Winnipeg cyclist in critical condition after hit and run: Police
A 63-year-old man is in critical but stable condition in hospital after a hit and run Friday evening.
Calgary
Art program builds self-esteem and community for Calgary affordable housing residents
A new art program offered by the SHARP Foundation is providing an extra boost of confidence for its residents who now have the chance to showcase their creative talents and connect with community members.
Flames re-sign 3, add Oesterle but lose Lewis, Lucic and Phillips
The Flames re-signed a trio of players Sunday, acquired another and lost a few fan favourites.
Edmonton
Missing Red Deer seniors found dead in Crowsnest Pass
A pair of seniors reported missing last week have been found dead.
Edmontonians pack their ponchos for a chilly Jazz in the Park
Edmontonians braved some wind and rain Sunday to enjoy live music in the great outdoors.
Oilers sign free agent defenceman Gleason to two-year deal
The Edmonton Oilers have signed free agent defenceman Benjamin Gleason to a two-year contract, the team announced Sunday.
Vancouver
'A lot of chaos': Kelowna resident recalls stressful evacuation during Knox Mountain wildfire
Hundreds of people were forced to flee their homes due to an out of control wildfire on Knox Mountain in Kelowna, B.C. on Saturday afternoon.
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | After outrage over forced transfers, B.C. government in discussions with Catholic-run health authority about allowing MAiD
Days after B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix told CTV News he had no plans to change an agreement that allows a Catholic-run health authority to opt out of providing medical assistance in dying (MAiD) at its facilities for religious reasons, he has changed his tune.