Up to 10 cm of snow possible in Waterloo-Wellington Tuesday

A winter weather travel advisory has been issued for Waterloo Region, Wellington County, and several other Southern Ontario communities.

Environment Canada says the area can expect five to 10 centimetres of snow on Tuesday.

The snow will begin in the morning and taper out by the evening.

The agency advises that highways, roads, walkways, and parking lots may become difficult to navigate.

Similar advisories are in effect for Dunnville-Caledonia-Haldimand, Huron-Perth, Oxford-Brant, and Simcoe-Delhi-Norfolk.