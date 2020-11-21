KITCHENER -- A special weather statement has been issued to Waterloo Region and Wellington County as 5-10 cm of snow is expected to fall on Sunday.

Environment Canada issued the statement Saturday afternoon to the area and several others across Southern Ontario, including Toronto, Hamilton, Huron-Perth, Oxford-Brant, London-Middlesex, and Halton-Peel.

The significant snowfall is expected to begin Sunday morning before tapering off overnight.

Motorists should be prepared to travel through moderate to heavy winter conditions, according to the agency.

Environment Canada adds that there is uncertainty to exact tracking of the heavy snow and updated weather statements may be made.