

Dan Lauckner , CTV Kitchener





It's the 15th year for the charity barbeque hosted by Bechthold Home Improvements in Petersburg.

Last year, the event raised a total of $13,000, but this year, the organizers are aiming a little higher.

"This year, we're setting our goal to $15,000, being it's the 15th year," explains organizer Warren Bechtold.

Burgers and hot dogs were served up alongside various items in a silent auction on Thursday afternoon.

In addition to the barbeque, three cheques for $5,000 each were presented to the Children's Health Foundation in London, Canadian Children's Optimist Foundation and One Walk to Conquer Cancer, through the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre.

The total amount raised will be split between the organizations, too.

"Until we find a cure for cancer, we'll be here every July," Bechtold says.

The organizers say they expect to know the results of the fundraiser by Thursday evening.