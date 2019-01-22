

CTV Kitchener





Two days after the first significant snowfall of the year, some sidewalks in Kitchener neighbourhoods are still covered in snow.

This could land the property owner with a fine up to $400.

Dozens of complaints about unshoveled sidewalks were made on Monday, leading the City of Kitchener to hand out warnings.

If someone receives a warning and doesn’t take action, they can expect a fine in the form of a bill roughly 24 hours later.

The snow removal bylaw for sidewalks in Kitchener has been stepped up to protect those with disabilities, older adults, parents with strollers, or anyone using mobility devices.

Once a bylaw officer inspects a property after a complaint and issues a notice, they can give an invoice if the sidewalk is not cleared.

These fines can average $280, depending on the size of the sidewalk.

Agencies that provide snow removal to seniors or others who are unable to clear their sidewalks are available, such as Community Support Connections and the Working Centre.

Homeowners can pick up free sand for icy walks at the Kitchener Operations Facility on Goodrich Drive.