WATERLOO -- As events across the country and world are cancelled amid COVID-19 concerns, an unsanctioned St. Patrick’s Day street party in Waterloo is still scheduled to take place.

Last year’s party on Ezra Avenue drew more than 30,000 people including students from Laurier, Waterloo, and out of town visitors.

Health officials warn that large crowds partaking in activities like sharing drinks can cause viruses to spread.

Bylaw officers are set to go door-to-door later today to advise people on why they should not attend the street party on Ezra.

“Do I think it’s the best idea? It’s never the best idea,” a student tells CTV Kitchener. “People always do it to have that fun party aspect.”

In a statement, Laurier University says the large street gatherings on St. Patrick’s Day are neither sanctioned nor condoned by the school.

“Laurier has been working with our community partners to actively discourage students from participating,” the statement reads.

The university says they take their guidance from public health officials and recommend others do the same.

“There is enough alcohol to kill the coronavirus out here,” said another student. “Plenty of disinfectant.”