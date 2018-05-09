

CTV Kitchener





A long winter means that for produce farms in Ontario, the growing season has begun two weeks late.

While many plantings have already been done, more sensitive crops such as strawberries are only being put in the ground now.

“When it drops down to cool temperatures at night you’re only getting half the growing days,” says Trevor Herrle-Braun, of Herrle’s Country Farm Market.

With weather reports indicating temperatures dropping near freezing this week, the coming weeks will be crucial to farmers staying on schedule.

Asparagus farmers in the Holland Landing area say their products will likely hit store shelves by May 15, having been delayed by the cool start to spring.