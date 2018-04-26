Featured
Unpaid taxi fare leads to $50,000 drug bust
A Waterloo Regional Police car is shown in this file photo.
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, April 26, 2018 10:34AM EDT
Drugs with a police-estimated street value of $50,000 were allegedly found by police officers investigating an unpaid taxi fare.
Waterloo Regional Police say they were called to a hotel on Hespeler Road in Cambridge early Wednesday morning to investigate a taxi fraud.
A man had allegedly hired a taxi, then left it at the hotel without paying for his fare.
Police say their investigation turned up fentanyl, cocaine and MDMA. A man has been arrested for drug possession for the purpose of trafficking.