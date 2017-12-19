

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





One week before Christmas, somebody in a rural community wasn’t feeling particularly jolly.

Instead of leaving presents behind for others, they helped themselves to gifts that weren’t meant for them.

And instead of entering via the chimney like Santa Claus, they came in through a window like a burglar – because that’s exactly what they were.

The break-in was discovered Monday morning as employees of the post station in Brussels, west of Listowel, showed up for work.

They discovered that somebody had entered their building and stolen dozens of parcels. Police believe the total number of packages is somewhere around 60 – and many were likely Christmas gifts.

William Dale Sauve learned Tuesday that some of the stolen parcels were gifts he had bought for his sister.

“I just went in and they said ‘Dale, those parcels you were expecting yesterday have not come in … they’re stolen,’” he said.

Sauve was given a phone number to call for a refund on the contents of his packages. He’s taking the theft in stride, to some extent.

“They must have needed it more than we did,” he said when asked how he feels about the burglar.

“Enjoy. Just remember where they came from. Hope you feel guilty.”

Investigators believe the window the thief used was unlocked and not tied to the building’s alarm system.

“We’re looking for tips from the public to help us solve this crime,” Huron County OPP Const. Jamie Stanley said in an interview.

Canada Post says some people will be eligible for refunds for stolen packages, depending on what sort of insurance was purchased.

With reporting by Maleeha Sheikh