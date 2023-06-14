Unloaded gun found near downtown Cambridge transit terminal

Waterloo regional police say officers are investigating after an unloaded firearm was found in the area of the Ainslie Street terminal in Galt.

Police said the firearm was found Tuesday around 5:30 a.m.

Police are looking to speak to a man that was observed in the area at the time of the incident.

According to police, the man was described as white with a slim build. He was wearing dark pants and a backpack.

Police did not indicate what type of firearm was found.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 519-570-9777.