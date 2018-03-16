

CTV Kitchener





A gold Cadillac police thought might be a stolen vehicle hadn’t actually been stolen – but its driver was charged with seven criminal and traffic offences.

Brantford police say an officer noticed the vehicle on Colborne Street near Wayne Gretzky Parkway Thursday afternoon, and discovered that the licence plate on the vehicle was registered to a different vehicle.

Two police cruisers blocked the Cadillac in its place, although the driver allegedly accelerated in an unsuccessful attempt to avoid the stop.

Once it became clear the vehicle couldn’t get away, an officer opened the driver’s door and pulled the driver out of the vehicle. Police say a large knife was found wedged into the driver’s seat, and the driver had been seen reaching in that area moments before the door was opened.

A 16-year-old Brantford boy has been charged with dangerous driving, obstructing police, driving without a licence, driving without valid insurance, failure to apply for a vehicle permit, driving a vehicle without validated plates and using a licence plate not validated for a vehicle.