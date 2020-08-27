KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police have charged a man who was driving without a licence in Cambridge.

Police say the driver also had unauthorized plates.

Traffic officer stopped an unlicenced driver with unauthorized plates in Cambridge. An arrest was made and subsequent search located a small quantity of crack cocaine and fentanyl. The driver was charged for the drugs and 7 HTA offences. pic.twitter.com/rUZpCGpPmY — WRPS Traffic Unit (@WRPS_Traffic) August 27, 2020

When searching the vehicle, officers found a small amount of cocaine and fentanyl.

The driver is facing charges for drug possession and Highway Traffic Act offences.