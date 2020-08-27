Advertisement
Unlicenced driver in possession of cocaine and fentanyl, police say
Published Thursday, August 27, 2020 9:07PM EDT
Police say a driver had no licence and unauthorized plates (Twitter: WRPS Traffic Unit)
KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police have charged a man who was driving without a licence in Cambridge.
Police say the driver also had unauthorized plates.
When searching the vehicle, officers found a small amount of cocaine and fentanyl.
The driver is facing charges for drug possession and Highway Traffic Act offences.