Advertisement
Unknown man approaches female youth in Kitchener: police
Published Tuesday, June 15, 2021 4:31PM EDT
A Waterloo Regional Police car is shown in this file photo.
Share:
KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police are looking for a suspect who allegedly approached a female youth in Kitchener over the weekend.
The youth was in the area of Westheights Park at 401 Westheights Drive around 9:30 p.m. Saturday when the man approached her. Police said there was a brief interaction before the girl was able to get home safely.
There were no physical injuries as a result of the incident.
The suspect is described as a man in his 40s.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.