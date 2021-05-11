KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police are investigating after a woman was allegedly sexually abused by an unknown man who approached her at a bus stop.

The incident happened in the area around Weber Street East and Frederick Street in Kitchener around 7:30 p.m. on May 10.

Police said an unknown man approached a woman at the bus stop, and then later sexually assaulted her while in a residence.

The suspect is described as a dark-skinned man around 5'8" tall with short, dark hair. He was last seen wearing a black sweater and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.