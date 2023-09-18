University students welcomed to Waterloo neighbourhood at free barbecue

An Uptown Waterloo neighbourhood is welcoming university students into the community with open arms.

The MacGregor Albert Community Association held their eighth annual free BBQ Sunday afternoon to get to know their neighbours.

“We’ve found it really successful and we’ve solved a lot of problems over the years,” said organizer Kae Elgie.

Representatives from Laurier, City Hall, bylaw, and fire services also came out to answer questions and address concerns.

“We continue this work through the year,” said Elgie. “We keep working with Laurier and bylaw and our ward councillor throughout the year in case there are problems that come up.”

Organizers say lots of students came out to meet residents who have lived in the area for decades.

“It’s not an accident that we’re doing it the weekend before Homecoming,” said Elgie. “We hope that this feeling of, “let’s get along and work well together,” carriers over next weekend as well too. I’m sure it will.”

Elgie adds that it’s not unusual for students to stay in the neighbourhood for the entirety of their school careers.

The event first started in 2013.