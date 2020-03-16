KITCHENER -- Wilfrid Laurier University, the University of Waterloo and University of Guelph are asking students who live in school-operated residences to move as soon as possible.

The deadlines vary school to school.

Students at Laurier have until midnight Wednesday, while students at UW have until Friday at noon. The University of Guelph hasn’t given its students any hard move out date.

Laurier says they made the difficult decision as a result of its ongoing efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19.

“We recognize how disruptive this will be as you move out of the space you’ve called home and we’re committed to supporting you through this process.”

Exceptions at Laurier will be only be permitted under ‘exceptional circumstances.’ That includes international students, out-of-province students and those who live more than five hours away. Any students who are currently self-isolating are also allowed to stay.

Laurier is also encouraging students to move in with relatives or friends.

The university says it’s still making a decision on refunds for residence and meal plan fees.

Information on partial refunds will be provided on March 25.

UW says hundreds of its students have already left campus.

They’re working with students who can’t leave and are also in discussions about reimbursement.