KITCHENER -- A time of year for university students to begin summer jobs has turned into a struggle for many.

The four month break from school that a majority of students use to work and save up for next year's tuition has become challenging due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Most places have closed down and are going to delivery only, which means they're hiring fewer people," said University of Waterloo student Kurt Dutfield-Hughes. "If you're on co-op, which is a lot of students at UW, then most of these jobs have been cancelled.

"It is a bad time to be working now."

Dutfield-Hughes says student debt for many will get a lot worse during this time.

"The work just goes back into the university basically," he said. "It's not like 'oh I want a new pair of shoes', I want to be able to keep studying."

Dutfield Hughes adds he didn't work enough hours the previous summer to qualify for employment insurance.

He says he'll use the summer to take online courses, rely on his parents, but feels frustration for students who don't have those options.

Another university student tells CTV Kitchener they're usually employed for the entire year and their lack of current employment is concerning.

Earlier this week, the province announced that OSAP payments would be deferred until the end of September with no interest, payments, or collection.