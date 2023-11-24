University student pauses studies to become professional Pokémon player

A Wilfrid Laurier University student has decided to pursue a new – and very different – career.

Rowan Stavenow, 19, is stepping away from his studies to become a professional Pokémon player.

“It’s almost like a game of chess where you’re thinking about all the different things that can happen, and all the things that your opponent can do,” Stavenow told CTV News. “There’s certain strategies and certain learning styles that pro players do to get better, and I’d say, that’s the biggest difference between playing for fun and playing competitively.”

Strategy plays a huge part in the game, but players also need a dash of luck.

“In a game of Pokémon you’re drawing different cards every time so the game is going to be different and you’re going to have to adapt,” he explained. “I was always really good at that.”

Pokémon continues to attract new players.

“I never really played the game until about a year ago, when I went over to a local card shop with a deck that I threw together and gave it a try,” said Pokémon player Nathan Flanders. “Ten, 11-year-old Nathan would be proud right now and excited.”

It’s a dream that’s taken him around the globe.

“I get to travel around the world – Brazil, Germany, lots of different places, and just play Pokémon cards and meet new people,” said Flanders. “It really is a dream come true.”

Pokémon players Rowan Stavenow and Nathan Flanders. (Stefanie Davis/CTV Kitchener)

“I started playing in these regional level tournaments in the United States, and now I even play internationally,” added Stavenow. “I love playing the game, even in high school I would skip a lot of school to go play in these Pokémon tournaments.”

He’s pausing his studies at Laurier to focus full-time on the game.

“I found an opportunity for myself to do coaching and content creation in the Pokémon community,” Stavenow said.

He’ll also continue to play and hopes to add to his game winnings.

“There was a major prizing increase this year, so that will also help,” he said laughing.

The money is a big draw for both, but so is their love for the game.

“It kind of just seems like a dream for me, and I really want to pursue that,” Stavenow said.