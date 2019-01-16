

Canada Day celebrations in Waterloo will be dialed back significantly this year.

The University of Waterloo recently announced they will put on their fireworks, but have no day-long celebrations at Columbia Lake.

The community has also been given a one year’s notice from the university that they will no longer be putting on the Canada Day festivities in 2020.

Many are now wondering if someone else will pick up the responsibilities.

The university has been paying for and organizing the party for more than thirty years.

Going forward, they say they will be working with the city and other community leaders to find different or new ways to deliver Canada Day celebrations in Waterloo.

Rising costs and a lack of volunteers have the school re-thinking its involvement.

It says costs are approaching $250,000, and they believe that's going to increase every year going forward.

“Especially in the last couple of years, the costs to deliver a high impact entertainment event with entertainers, activities, and to cover security costs as well, the costs were growing significantly every year,” said Sandra Banks, The V-P of University Relations for the University of Waterloo.

CTV Kitchener has reached out to Waterloo Mayor Dave Laworsky, local businesses, and the region to see if there are any plans in the works for Canada Day 2020.