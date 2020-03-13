KITCHENER -- The University of Waterloo has suspended its on-campus courses for the next week, with plans to keep them cancelled afterward.

In a news release, the school says the suspension will last until March 23.

Then, all in-person course activity will be cancelled until the end of the term on April 25. This includes final exams.

The university says that instructors are working on alternate ways to deliver remaining course work, exams and assessments.

Fully-online courses are expected to continue, and campus operations will continue as well.

The university says that residences and business units will continue operating. The library will also remain open.

Wilfrid Laurier University, meanwhile, says it would be making a decision on Friday about the rest of the academic semester.

The school remains open, but so far, the university has cancelled or postponed all non-academic events until April 30.

