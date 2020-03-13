KITCHENER -- The University of Waterloo has suspended its on-campus courses for the next week, with plans to keep them cancelled afterward.

In a news release, the school says the suspension will last until March 23.

Then, all in-person course activity will be cancelled until the end of the term on April 25. This includes final exams.

The university says that instructors are working on alternate ways to deliver remaining course work, exams and assessments.

Fully-online courses are expected to continue, and campus operations will continue as well.

The university says that residences and business units will continue operating. The library will also remain open.