36 hours to turn an idea into a prototype.

That’s the idea behind the “Hack the North.”

Approximately 1,500 students from around the world are at the University of Waterloo to participate in what’s been called Canada’s biggest hackathon.

“It’s a chance for people to come together and build something that they’ve always wanted to work on, or something that they have an area of interest in,” says marketing organizer Katherine Sebben.

Saturday's event kicked off with a lightning challenge.

The winner then hopped on board a helicopter with the Canadian Special Operations Forces Command.

Participants are working on a wide range of ideas using their knowledge of software, artificial intelligence and robotics.

Time is their only challenge – they have just 36 hours to complete their project.

Those ideas will then be assessed by a group of judges on Sunday.

Organizers say the weekend isn’t just about competition as much as it is about collaboration.

“We really want the focus to be on the building and the learning and the innovation,” says Sebben. “We want the focus to be on the process, not the outcome.”