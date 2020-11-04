KITCHENER -- The University of Waterloo is reporting a new case of COVID-19 on its campus.

The school said Region of Waterloo Public Health officials reported the case on Wednesday. The person was last at the school on Friday, Oct. 30.

UW officials said the person is self-isolating and health officials are getting in touch with close contacts.

The school didn't specify if the case was in a student or a staff member.

There have been a total of four COVID-19 cases reported at the University of Waterloo, the school’s case tracker shows.